Fortune smiled at UCAM CF. And that’s important, especially when it comes to a team fighting for salvation. The team from La Condomina won the three points against Real Balompédica Linense in a clash in which the The visitors’ poor success against Biel Ribas’s goal was key to the final result. But since the referee decreed the end of the match, nobody remembers that. Triumph fell on the side of those of Salva Ballestawho, after adding seven out of nine possible points, They leave the relegation places.

The local coach gave the handle of the team to two of his signings, Fullana and Palma. The first minutes of the meeting were even, with rhythm. There was no clear dominator and no chances in the areas. The most dangerous, two interned by the right band of the Andalusians who did not find an auctioneer. After a quarter of an hour, UCAM CF went ahead. Corner kick, she receives Fullana, who hangs it up for Charlie to leave to Xemi. The Catalan, inside the small area, overtook his team in what was practically his first approach.

With 1-0 the dynamic of the match changed. RB Linense began to generate danger, but it was already clear that it was not going to be their attackers’ game. Samanes narrowly missed a cross from the left, Leandro crossed excessively against Ribas and before the break, Leandro again headed wide in a good position.

Around the locker room, the same trend. Of course, Fullana looked for the 2-0 with a shot from outside the area that did not find a goal. The two clearest chances for the draw, at Delmonte’s head and at Ñito’s feet. The first, with everything in his favor, sent it over the crossbar and the second, almost hand in hand with Ribas, ran into Charlie’s foot, who appeared to save the tie. With overturned visitors, Liberto had the 2-0, but took out a defender with his head when Miras had already been overcome.

#points #relegation