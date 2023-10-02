Argentina’s presidential candidates participated in the first debate before the 1st electoral round, which takes place on October 22nd. The event was held this Sunday (1st), at the Forum in the city of Santiago del Estero.

Five presidential candidates participated in the moment: libertarian economist Javier Milei, winner of the August primaries; Sergio Massa, current Minister of Economy; Patricia Bullrich, from the Together for Change party; Juan Schiaretti, governor of the province of Córdoba; Myriam Bregman, Left Front deputy.

The debate was divided into four blocks: economy, education, human rights and democratic coexistence. Check out the main points discussed this Sunday:

Economy: The candidates for the Casa Rosada focused their discussions on the country’s current economic situation, which faces annual inflation above 120% and monthly inflation of 12.4%. According to the Argentine newspaper Clarin, Bullrich began attacking Massa, blaming him for the “economic disaster” faced by Argentina and asking him to explain “how he could become the best president while being the worst Economy Minister”. The other opponents followed this line of criticism of Massa’s management, who apologized to the population for the current numbers. The minister also focused on the clash against Javier Milei, accusing the libertarian of creating a “privatization” plan and using a barely functional dollarization model that is only used in three countries in the world: Zimbawe, Ecuador and El Salvador. “That’s what Milei proposes to you”, said Massa. According to analysts from the newspaper Clarin, economist Milei took little advantage of the discussion in the economic area, considered the strong point of his government proposal. “We propose a reform in the State, significantly reducing public spending, with tax cuts and privatizations to get rid of state companies that cause losses. We will also open the economy and close the Central Bank”, stated the candidate from the A Liberdade Avança coalition. Despite this, analysts from the newspaper La Nation they considered Milei the most solid in the answers.

Education: In the second block of the debate, Massa said he sent a budget to the Chamber of Deputies increasing the percentage of GDP for education, which would go from 6% to 8%. Bullrich took advantage of the moment to criticize Kirchnerism and propose that in his government education would be considered an “essential service”. The governor of Córdoba, Juan Schiaretti, said he would expand the province’s educational model, which has a low dropout rate. The left-wing Bregman stated that she would increase the salaries of teachers in the country. Milei defended his proposal for the super-ministry of Human Capital, a union of the ministries of Health, Labor, Education and Social Development. “The slavish assistance of giving fish is over. Let’s teach them how to fish and, if possible, have a fishing business,” she said.

Human rights: Patricia Bullrich had to defend herself from political actions in the 1970s, when she joined the left-wing Monteneros guerrilla. The libertarian stated that the number of deaths and disappearances during the Argentine dictatorship, estimated by human rights organizations at around 30 thousand, are false. “Let’s start with the truth. There weren’t 30,000 missing, there were 8,753. We are against a distorted view of History,” he said. Massa focused on his proposal for a “unity government”, without entering into discussions about the past.