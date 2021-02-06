The bad news of Mendizorroza’s game for Real Valladolid did not remain in the result, the bad image and the harsh words of Sergio González in the press room. Three Blanquivioletas players saw the fifth card that will prevent them from being present in the important duel next Saturday in Ipurua, against Eibar: Joaquín, Alcaraz and San Emeterio will be sanctioned. Of the warned pucelanos only Olaza escaped the fifth yellow.

In this way, the problems for the pucelanos facing the duel against the gunsmiths are important. The team will only have, again, a single central since Joaquín will be suspended and Javi Sánchez, El Yamiq and Kiko Olivas are injured and Alcaraz will not be able to play in that position either, having seen the fifth as well. It could be done by Miguel Rubio, a Promesas player, who returned to the list in the Vitoria duel, or even Luis Pérez, who already played there in the Copa match in Ibiza.

Another problem arising from these sanctions is that the two defensive or positional pivots, Alcaraz and San Emeterio, will lose the duel So in an intense match like the ones proposed by the Mendilibar team, the Pucelano coach will not be able to count on a ‘stopper’. A tough week in sight, therefore, to prepare a very important duel against a direct rival for which Jota and, perhaps, Guardiola could be available.