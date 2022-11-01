Three icing players were selected to represent Mexico in the U-18 Pan American Championship, which will take place in Baja California Sur, from November 4 to 13.

Both infielder Ichiro Cano, as well as outfielder Christian Lucero and right-hander Jorge Álvarez, will be part of the ninth commanded by Enrique “Che” Reyes.

Cano comes from being a member of the Mexican Under-18 team, which played the most recent World Championship in Florida. In said tournament, the native of San José del Cabo averaged .400 (10-4), in the Super Round.

Ichiro Cano in action. Photo: Courtesy

Recently, he made his presentation in the Mexican Pacific ARCO League (LaMP) and accumulates three games of experience.

For his part, both Christian Lucero and Jorge Álvarez, made preseason with the ninth culichi and even Lucero has been active on the roster this season, waiting for his debut.

Christian Lucero is polished with the culichis. Photo: Courtesy.

For his part, the right-hander Álvarez was selected in the most recent LaMP Draft, within the fourth round. At 16 years old, he has already won a game with Tomateros, in the most recent preseason and also pitched in the Mexican Baseball Fiesta.

The U-18 Pan-American will have La Paz as its main venue and Los Cabos, San José, Todos Santos, and Comondú as sub-venues. The current champion is the representative of the United States.