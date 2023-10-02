The players of the Spanish soccer team have taken the floor at the National Court for the Rubiales case. This Monday, three of Jennifer Hermoso’s teammates (Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes and Misa Rodríguez) have supported the version of the Mexican Pachuca forward — who has not yet testified in the investigation. According to legal sources, the three have corroborated those extremes of the Prosecutor’s complaint that concerns them, during their testimony as witnesses in the case opened by Judge Francisco de Jorge, who maintains Luis Rubiales, former president of the Royal Spanish Federation of Football (RFEF), for the kiss she gave to Hermoso during the celebration of the World Cup victory, as well as for the alleged subsequent pressure for the athlete to publicly endorse the former director’s version.

The interrogations have taken place in two different scenarios. Misa Rodríguez, Real Madrid goalkeeper, has attended the National Court in person. Alexia Putellas and Irene Paredes, FC Barcelona players, have appeared before the magistrate by videoconference from the City of Justice in the Catalan capital. None of the three have made statements to the press: neither when leaving nor when entering the courts.

Misa Rodríguez, upon her arrival this Monday at the National Court, in Madrid. Javier Lizon (EFE)

His testimony has generated enormous expectation. Putellas, Paredes and Rodríguez shared the hours following the kiss, and spoke with the affected woman. In fact, the first one was following Hermoso in line to receive the championship winners’ medal, at which point the incident occurred. Putellas and Rodríguez also traveled with Hermoso to Ibiza, where the World Cup players celebrated their victory and where several RFEF workers allegedly went to try to coerce the player into going out in public to defend the president. Precisely, according to legal sources, this episode has been addressed during the summons this Monday, as well as the attempts to get Hermoso to support Rubiales’ actions in a statement, which included alleged statements by the soccer player.

Magistrate De Jorge currently keeps the case open for two crimes: one of sexual assault attributed to Rubiales (for the non-consensual kiss); and another of coercion, attributable to the former president of the Federation and the subordinates who helped him with the alleged pressure on the player and her entourage to publicly ratify the manager’s version after the scandal broke out. The Penal Code punishes both crimes with prison sentences, although it also contemplates the possibility of only imposing a fine.

Statement round

The instruction of Rubiales case advances at full speed. After hearing Rubiales on September 15, Judge De Jorge began a round of witness statements, which he has subsequently expanded as new evidence has emerged in the case—which has even led to three new people being cited as accused: Jorge Vilda, former coach of the women’s national team; Rubén Rivera, responsible for marketing of the RFEF; and Albert Luque, director of the selection, who have yet to appear before the magistrate.

This phase of interrogation was inaugurated last week by a brother and a friend of Hermoso, who insisted that the athlete received pressure after Rubiales’ “non-consensual” kiss. They were followed by the press chief of the women’s soccer team, Patricia Pérez, who confirmed the existence of maneuvers in the federation to get the player to support the version of the then president. Miguel García Caba, who was director of the Integrity area and deputy secretary general of the RFEF, also appeared, dismissed in September.

The interrogations resumed this Monday with Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes and Misa Rodríguez. And, according to the calendar set by the Central Court of Instruction 1, they will continue on the 10th with the statements of Jorge Vilda and Rubén Rivera, cited as defendants. In turn, on the 16th, Albert Luque was called under investigation. On the 20th, Luis de la Fuente, coach of the men’s soccer team, is scheduled to appear as a witness. And, between that day and the 27th, the dismissed communications director of the RFEF, Pablo García-Cuervo, and his deputy, Enrique Yunta, are also expected to testify; as well as the psychologist of the women’s team, Javier López Vallejo; the former Rubiales’ cabinet director, José María Timón; and the person responsible for compliance [buenas prácticas] of the federation, Javier Pujol.

