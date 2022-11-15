Three players from Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia, of which Mexico must be careful in the World Cup

Mexico debut in the joust against Polandon Tuesday, November 22, later it will collide with Argentinaon Saturday the 26th, and finally, it closes before Saudi Arabiaon Wednesday the 30th, to find out if they will be able to advance to the round of 16.

For this reason, here we leave you three players from each rival of the Aztec team, who must be careful when facing them:

It is obvious that the forward of the Barcelona He is the most dangerous man in the Polish team, as he normally carries the rest of the team on his shoulders. The network breaker has lived great years, especially in the Bayern Munich, where he did not get tired of scoring goals and although he is not enjoying the culé jersey at all, he continues to be a guarantee in the axis of the attack. His height, physical strength and ease of movement within the area, as well as hitting the ball, will be a nightmare for the Aztec defense.

At 28, the midfielder is another of the strengths of Polandapart from living a great moment with him napolicurrent leader of the A series. In the current campaign, he already has six goals between league and Champions Leagueas well as seven assists, which speaks of his ability with the ball, being a perfect partner for Lewandowski. Added to this, he is a partner of Hirving Lozano and can share the game style of the Aztec to be able to stop him in the match.

The attack of the Poles does not depend entirely on Lewandowski as many might believe, since they also have the attacker of the Juventus. He has been part of the lower categories of his team and has good numbers by adding 16 annotations in 63 matches. He is a versatile left-footed player who can play as a second center forward, as well as a winger, being skilled at scoring or creating, without neglecting his powerful shot. Simply, his style of play has been compared to his compatriot Lewandowski by the media in your country.

It is evident that the most dangerous player of La Albiceleste is the ’10’, classified as the best player in the world, who despite his seniority, still has a lot of magic in his boots, as he has shown with the psg. The history of Barcelona he reads the game like no other, aside from not only knowing how to score, he also gives great assists to his teammates, so it will be vital to give him a great mark, as well as not making many fouls because he can make him pay through set pieces. Added to that, The flea play his last worldhis last chance to dedicate himself to the maximum with his team, so he will put his whole heart into each play.

Many of the achievements he has had Messi in selection are due to noodle, who has been a great complement, because sometimes when the ’10’ can’t appear, the skilful attacker ends up being a factor to do some genius. This is the right winger’s fourth in the world, so he has a lot of experience in the tournament, his good speed and dribbling can be a nightmare, apart from that he also knows how to hit the ball in a great way. Stopping him will not be easy.

Yes ok Lautaro Martinez could be another nightmare for Mexicobecause you already know what it is to mark the Tricolorthe midfielder of Atletico Madrid It could be even more important, since he participates too much in the development of the game, thanks to his versatility, apart from being able to function with ease both on the right wing and in inside positions. He has strength when he has the ball and is extremely effective when he leads as a right inside, thus containing opponents.

This is the captain of the Arab team, who is 32 years old and manifests himself as a midfielder, wearing the jacket 70 times, adding his second World Cup. He plays in the al hilal, the most prestigious club in that country. He can develop as a pivot or inside left, scoring eight goals so far.

Most of those called up play in the Arab country, however, there are some who have spent time in Europe and the winger is one of them, since he wore the colors of the villarreal in 2018. He currently represents plays with the Al Hilal Saudi FCoverflows with great form, can be positioned as a right or left winger, as well as a midfielder, adding 17 goals in 70 games.

It is the young promise of The Children of the Desertat barely 22 years old, plays in the Al Fateh. He is a left-footed center forward who stands out inside the box due to his height of 1.81 meters, he heads well and is a danger in the air. In 54 games in the Saudi Arabian League, he has already scored 14 goals and four assists. He is a fast element that knows how to move in the area, so it is forbidden not to take him seriously.