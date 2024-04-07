Rosatom: three employees were injured in the Ukrainian attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

Three employees were injured as a result of a strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. This is reported by RIA News with reference to Rosatom.

According to the source, one of the victims is in serious condition.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the dome of the 6th power unit of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.