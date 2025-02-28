02/26/2025



Updated 02/28/2025





If you are looking for Fun plans in Madrid For this weekend, of February 28 to March 2without spending a fortune, you are in the right place.

The Spanish capital offers you a selection of Discount plans that will allow you to enjoy the best of theater, music and performing arts. Among the outstanding plans, there are three ideal proposals to spend an unforgettable time without the price being an impediment.

One of the main attractions is «Gilipollas without borders» in it Gran Vía Arlequín Theateran irreverent comedy that mixes humor and social criticism to highlight the differences and similarities between cultures.

If you prefer something more emotional, you can’t miss “Music” in it Isabel Infanta Theatera work that explores the Complexities of human relationships through musiccreating a unique atmosphere.









And, for those who seek a more intimate and creative experience, “Pirouettes in the attic” in it Theseus theater It is an excellent option. A piece that combines the emotion of the circus with the theater, causing the public to enter a world full of imagination.

All these shows have Special discounts of Offerplan so you can make the most of your time in the city without worrying about the budget.

Gilipollas without borders at the Gran Vía Arlequín Theater

Gilipollas without borders at the Gran Vía Arlequín Theater





If you are looking for an irreverent dose and a good time of laughter, «Gilipollas without borders 2» It is the perfect plan for this Fin week in Madrid. This work, which is presented in the Gran Vía Arlequín Theateris the sequel to the successful comedy that carries 25 years taking smiles on stage.

In this new installment, the creative team has decided to continue exploring the everyday situations with a comic approachbut now with more current issues, such as GPS, teleworking, bureaucracy and reforms at home.

As in the first part, the work does not spare in musical numbers, with its universal anthem: “I am asshole, I am wherever I go …” which becomes a hymn of the daily life of many.

The work promises to offer a satirical vision of modern lifeleading to the public to laugh at the absurdity of our daily routine. Faithful to his philosophy of “Always inconsequential and easily forgettable”the actors say you will not know why you are laughing, but you will do it without stopping.

If what you are looking for is a good dose of humor without pretensions, «Gilipollas without borders 2» He is waiting for you.

Music at the Infanta Isabel Theater

Music at the Infanta Isabel Theater





If you are Lover of good theater and deep stories that explore the emotional complexities of relationships, “Music” in it Isabel Infanta Theater It is the ideal plan for this weekend.

The renowned director Magüi look presents one Theatrical adaptation of the famous French writer Marguerite Durasstarring the prestigious actors Ana Duato and Darío Grandinetti.

The work tells the story of a couple who, after two years of separation, is reunited in a hotel to sign their divorce. On a night full of intense emotions, the two protagonists, who were lovers at the time and are now almost unknown, revive memories, face disenchantment and immerse themselves in a torrent of silences and confessions.

The plot reflects the transformation of love and feelings found after a breakoffering a sincere and moving portrait of the emotional distance that is generated between two people.

With a dialogue loaded with tension and a rhythm that mixes poetry, rawness and passion, “Music” reveals the literary mastery of Hardwho manages to sublime the depth of human emotions.

This assembly is a Unique experience for those who seek a work that investigates in the depths of relationships and their ups and downs. Do not miss the opportunity to live a intimate and fascinating theater evening in the heart of Madrid and reserve your discount tickets.

Pirouettes in the attic at the Teseo Theater

Pirouettes in the attic at the Teseo Theater





This Friday, February 28he Theseus theater Open its doors to a lovely experience for the little ones in the family. “Pirouettes in the attic” it’s a Children’s show full of magic and emotion, Ideal for Enjoy with children in a family environment.

The work leads us to the arson from the grandmother of Cleara mysterious and fascinating place, full of old books, curious objects and changing rooms that keep incredible stories. Next to her friend Esmeralda, Clara It embarks on an adventure where objects come alive, transporting the public to a ballet and dance world.

Through a cA musical selection, vibrant songs and emotional choreographiesthe little ones will meet legendary characters like the King Sun, Odette, Sigfrido and The Nutcrackerdiscovering in a fun and educational way the Ballet art.

Beatriz Bazo Moliner interpret a Clearwhile Diana Fernández Fernández gives life to Esme and also assumes the artistic direction and authorship of the text.

The magical atmosphere of the show is enriched by the talent of MAMEN FREIRE PÉREZ In lighting and sound, creating a immersive experience that captivates both children and adults.

“Pirouettes in the attic” It is the perfect option for Enjoy an afternoon full of fantasy, dance and family laughsin one of the most cozy theaters of Madrid.