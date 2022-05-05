Lower California.- Tijuana is a world famous border for its hectic nightlife, for its vigorous economic life, for its wide job offer, its medical tourism and also for its uncontrollable waves of violence. Although it is true that the city has carried an image linked to vice and perversion since its foundation, it is a fact what at the same time treasures inside a wide gastronomic and artistic offer that make the busiest border in the world a more than attractive tourist destination for visitors from around the world. Here are the three places you can not miss during a stay in Tijuana.

Revolution Avenue concentrates much of the founding idea of ​​the city. It still retains a free spirit and its large streets and sidewalks allow you to walk it from top to bottom, making the obligatory stop at the already traditional and old bars of the city. Dandy’s del Sur and Tropic’s deserve special mention in this section, both located on Calle Sexta between Revolución and Madero, as well as Nelson’s located on Calle Primera and Revolución. These venues reflect very well the experience of the Tijuana center. Its lighting, the taste of ice-cold Mexican beer and the wide variety of its jukeboxes turn the visitor’s stay into a journey through time in this hectic and charismatic city.

The world exhibitions of an artistic and gastronomic nature take place at the Tijuana Cultural Center (CECUT). The Museo de las Californias, the IMAX Dome room and its esplanade make up the main recreation spaces. In them you can have a minimal approach to the history of the region, watch magnificent documentaries about nature and universal history, as well as enjoy the gastronomic and musical offer of the world depending on the agenda available at https://www. .cecut.gob.mx..

lastly is the Beaches of Tijuana Delegation. Located on the Tijuana coast bathed by the Pacific Ocean, this picturesque town is a symbol of multiculturalism and a palpable memory of the thousands of stories that this border has crossed. Among the murals and monuments referring to the binational history of Tijuana that decorate the area, dozens of musicians come out to give their best to entertain diners, walkers and onlookers who pass through the main avenues. As expected, the gastronomic offer revolves around the sea and its delicacies. Fish tacos, shellfish, ceviche tostadas and more, attest to a city that is otherwise productive and prosperous.