Sinaloa.- The Easter holidays are not synonymous with wasting money, less with the current economic situation, so if the idea is to be in this state of Mexico, then We tell you three places to visit with little money in Sinaloa.

You don’t have to go very far to enjoy your vacations, so we will give you three options in the north, center and south of the state so that you can choose the one that best suits where you are or, rather, the one that you like the most.

Culiacan Botanical Garden

Although the state capital also has a series of beaches along its coastline, it is also possible to have a good time in the urban area, in Culiacan You can enjoy free places like Parque Las Riberas or just pay the Parque EME fee.

Read more: Get to know Rosa Morada, the little town where Jorge Hernández of Los Tigres del Norte was born

Although if you want something different, then you can take a tour of the Culiacán Botanical Garden, it is a public space of 10 hectares and has 17 botanical collections where more than 1,000 species from all over the world are protected, some in serious danger. of extinction.

The Culiacán Botanical Garden has a public space of 10 hectares and 17 botanical collections Photo: Courtesy | Botanical Garden

Have a entrance fee of 20 pesos per personalthough you can also buy a ticket for other events, most at night.

And if you’re already there, visit the Sinaloa Science Centerhas a fee of 60 pesos per person, but if you are a student, teacher, elderly or disabled person they have a discount, so you pay 40 pesos.

Mazatlan Malecon

Going to Mazatlan can be expensive if you want to stay in one of its hotels or eat in its best restaurants, but if you want to save money, then bring your own food and spend your days touring the beaches of the Pearl of the Pacific.

Strolling along the Malecón is free of charge and you can spend your day enjoying the sound of the waves and the sea breeze, after all, Holy Week cannot be missed without visiting the beach and getting a tan.

Also you can know the Historic Center of Mazatlan to fill you with its culture and beautiful constructions.

Magic Town of El Fuerte

Although if you want to travel outside your city, then go to the Magical Town of The Fort north of Sinaloawhere you will find local tourism and incredible buildings with stories that will leave you curious to learn more.

El Fuerte is a magical town north of Sinaloa. Photo: Facebook | The Fort – Magic Town

Read more: Holy Week: How much do booths cost from Culiacán, Sinaloa to Puerto Vallarta?

One of the points that you cannot miss is the Plaza de Armas, a place surrounded by historical points, restaurants with typical dishes and benches to rest and enjoy the beauty of the town.

You can visit the Municipal Palace where there is a beautiful mural that tells the story of the town, or go to the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and enjoy its beauty.