If you are an otaku person, anime fan and would like to celebrate this unique way Christmas or the next, we give you three options that could surely become your favorites. All of them have some distinctive element of Japanese culture that will surely fascinate you.

Although, if you are unlucky enough that they are temporarily closed, you can go in the days following Christmas. But, we hope you are lucky and can enjoy some anime, ramen and celebrate your otaku passion this December.

Of course, if you are going with a special person, do not forget to dress up perfectly for the occasion.

Café king, a cozy little place for otakus and anime fans

One of the places of worship that anime fans (and otaku of the Mexico City) is Cafe King, located at Enrique González Martínez 117, Santa María la Ribera. This place offers in a small space a great place for fans of Japanese food, manga and otaku culture.

This charming space has a small mini-library where you can read some books and manga in Japanese. Although, you will have to ask permission to Isamu Ito, their owner, to read them without any problem.

Plus, the food can’t be beat with ramen, udon, onigiri, sushi, steamed bread, and other Japanese specialties that you are sure to enjoy. If you are otaku and you are looking to pass Christmas or other special holidays, be early because the waiting list can be quite long.

Yamasan Ramen House

If you are looking to live a true Japanese experience in Mexico and you have become a fan of city ramen (after having seen several times Naruto taste its flavor), Yamasan Ramen House it is the perfect place for you. It is a Japanese restaurant located in Av. Tamaulipas 103, Hipódromo Condesa.

Thanks to the chef Shinishiro nagata, you will be able to enjoy a traditional ramen dish like the one from your favorite anime. The artisan noodle that he prepares is one of the best that you can enjoy.

Also, if you are a red bone otaku, you will appreciate the details that this place has. Without a doubt, eating here is a perfect experience for Christmas or any other special date.

A small special park for otakus in Mexico

The park Masayoshi Ohira, as the prime minister of Japan who came to Mexico for in 1980. This place manages to recreate the traditional Japanese style of parks, with its lamps, its ponds and its vegetation.

This proper place to rest in Christmas It is perfect for otakus who want to have a peaceful time. If you want to visit it, it is located on one side of the Tlalpan in Runners, Country Club Churubusco, Coyoacán.

