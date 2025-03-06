Three places in Spain that will remind you of the rock of ‘The Lion King’

No, you don’t have to go to Africa to feel like the young man Simba by seeing the horizon when his father, Mufasa, lifes him in hugs in a rock, called that of the king, in which surely that lion puppy felt vertigo, physical and emotional.

And in Spain we treasure a thousand and a place worthy of any blockbuster film, including The lion king. And in several of them we can feel very small in front of Mother Nature, tiny before the vegetation or even the equally majestic sea. If you want to check, point: Murcia, Tarragona or Navarra.

Bermejo Collado It is the name of the Murcian viewpoint that offers one of the best panoramic views throughout the Sierra Espuña. And an obvious reason is that Its altitude reaches 1,201 meters. You can stop here, breathe a good time and, logically, take a few photos with your mobile to, then continue ascending to the spuña bell and snow wells.

In fact, it is a picturesque mountain port and very toured by cycling lovers, because it is an impressive natural environment. So many good slopes has to go around Murcia around here. In itself, the rocky projection is about five meters long by two wide and an inclination of about 35 degrees not suitable for those who suffer from vertigo.

The Legend of Abdelazia

If one amounts to the Catalan coast will reach Tarragona, a province to which a beautiful locality belongs Siurana de Pradeswhich also houses a risco with spectacular panoramic views from which you can see a reservoir of the Siurana river and the Sierra del Prirat.

The legend of the place of impressive views, the jump of Queen Mora, says that Abdelazia, daughter of the Valí de Siurana, when she was persecuted by the Christian troops, preferred to jump into the abyss of the cliff with her horse than to fall into enemy hands. Interestingly, you can still see the mark of a horseshoe that left the animal when trying to stop in vain … according to the legend.

Finally, the Navarro viewpoint of Zamarain It is also a rock to, in this case, enjoy the views of the Irati jungle and the river that bears the same name, the Aezkoa Valley and Betelu oak. Another craving for those who delight before majestic places in which to stop and Listen to something very different from the worldly noise.