One of the great advantages of crime novels as a genre is the ability of its readers to identify with characters and settings, turned into myths or places of pilgrimage in not a few cases. The idyllic town of Three Pines would have been on that list if it weren’t for the fact that it is a place somewhere in Quebec invented by Canadian Louise Penny to set the scene for the series of novels starring Commissioner Armand Gamache. Now fans have the chance to see the town on the screen thanks to the 8-episode series that AXN premiered on Tuesday with a double installment (and which is already complete on AXN Now).

At the start of this television fiction, we see Gamache arriving from Montreal for the first time at Three Pines. She has to investigate the death of CC de Poitiers —artist, influencer, despotic woman— electrocuted while she was watching a game of curling in the town square. With this beginning, the series (adapted for television by Emilia Di Girolamo) takes us by the hand through that place inserted in the minds of millions of readers, its bistro, its snowy square, its unclassifiable neighbors (priceless Claire Coulter as Ruth Zardo, the old glory of poetry, always drunk, always with her goose on her back) and a community that is “a state of mind”, “a place of refuge” for readers from all over the world, as Penny herself commented to this newspaper to mid-April via video conference from London.

Clare Coulter as Ruth Zardo at one point in the series.

Three Pines It is not a direct adaptation of any of Penny’s novels but rather a recreation inspired by her world and her central character. One of the novelties lies in placing a second plot that obsesses and subjugates Gamache in parallel to the original case. He investigates at his own risk, against the opinion of his superiors, the disappearance of Blue Two Rivers, a young indigenous woman whose fate will be the thread of the plot to show the drama of the disappearance of women from native towns. Canada, cases that have been ignored by the police for years and that highlight the contempt and poor treatment traditionally received by law enforcement.

“Unfortunately, that tragedy was known for a long time. Indigenous communities have been denouncing for decades, sending reports to the Government. In the end, there was a reconciliation committee that spent years listening to their stories. So we knew, but we decided not to act. And they had to discover the mass graves [un caso real que se refleja en la serie] so that you couldn’t take it anymore. That’s what happened. It is a collective shame and it has to be repaired ”, sums up Penny, satisfied with the approach of the series, always generous in her responses. The Canadian believes that the noir genre has a social function, which can be denounced through fiction, as long as it is done with elegance —”nobody likes to be hit with a frying pan on the head”—, and that writers they can be a change agent without neglecting entertainment.

This thematic novelty, this inclusion of white injustice against native peoples, somehow imposes a different choice than expected in the casting. The other great character in the series, also essential in the novels, is the detective Isabelle Lacoste (Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers ) transformed here into a native Canadian who has the “crazy idea of ​​changing things from within” and for this reason she gets into trouble. the police, a very unusual job for indigenous people. That decision will also cause problems in her environment. The creator of the universe of Three Pines is delighted with the choice by the producers of a native Canadian actress, she says, but she clarifies that less with Myrna Landers, the bookseller of the town, in no case does the ethnic origin of her books specify none of the characters, so it all depends on how each reader looks at the fiction.

avoid disaster

However, this type of series plays part of its success in the success of the actor who plays the mythical detective, and the history of adaptations is full of disasters. In this case, the chosen one is a sober Alfred Molina, an actor who was not in the minds of the readers, certainly not in Penny’s, but who becomes that honest, cultured and leisurely Gamache from the first minute. Penny, who was not involved in the adaptation, feared the choice of lead above anything else. “I didn’t know if they were going to cast some very burned-out Hollywood actor or a 35-year-old man who didn’t go with Gamache at all, but Molina is perfect. Such a good actor. And he loves the character, ”says Penny, who spoke to the interpreter only once after she had already seen, with relief, all eight installments.

Indigenous communities in Canada have protested for years at the silence that hung over them. In the image, a protest scene in ‘Three Pines’.

But where does that mythical portion of his universe known as the Three Pines come from? The author says that part of the origin lies in 9/11. “The attacks made it clear that there was no safe place. But we could guarantee a certain emotional security and for this we have to have a community around us. Three Pines is not immune to physical violence, but it builds a refuge, a safe place, a symbol.” Now, she does not believe that the recreation of the town is ideal. There she does not agree with a production in which, on the other hand, she finds multiple successes that have pushed her to get involved in the promotion: “I don’t think that those who see the series at the end say: ‘come on, we want to live there’ . Something that does happen with books. Despite the things that happen at Three Pines, you want to belong there.”

Two of the novels in a series that is now in its eighteenth installment in English (in Spanish, Salamandra has translated nine; the last one, glass houses, is the thirteenth of the entire cycle) have taken place outside of Three Pines or with little presence of a town to which he always returns. Television fiction, for now, stays in those eight chapters, but Gamache has a lot of literary rope. She says that the detective reminds her of her husband, who died a few years ago. “I couldn’t finish him off. I love it. Before I kill myself, ”she comments, amused. “The community is the other great character. You can’t kill the inspector, but you can’t kill them either. It’s cold outside, in Three Pines it’s fine.”

