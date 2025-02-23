The menstruation It can be an impediment in the day -to -day development of a woman. In fact, everything begins with the Premenstrual syndromewhich manifests itself as a series of symptoms, both physical and emotional, that many suffer before the period begins. These symptoms appear the days after ovulation and disappear with the beginning of the rule.

Some women do not develop any symptoms in their cycle, while others pain is so strong that it prevents them from doing daily activities. To relieve this, it is recommended to exercise. A study published by The medical magazine Cureus, points out the importance of exercises such as pilates to address primary dysmenorrheathat is, rule pain, and also to improve physical well -being and quality of life.

Three Pilates Exercises for Rule Pain

The physiotherapist and professor of Pilates, María Plazahe has shared In one of his videos Some of the exercises that can be performed to relieve the menstrual pain of the first days. “When we are in the first days of menstruation, we should not abuse the physical level if we are not quite well,” explains the expert. One of those pilates exercises that can help us is known as cat/cow.

Pilates posture. Getty images

This position starts with four legs. The knees, feet and hands have to be supported on the ground, with the Hips aligned to the shoulders And the head looking down. We will have to wear the waist down and place your back concave. The central part of the back and hip is risen, shrinking the navel, and we raised the head.





Another exercise that the teacher recommends with us lying on the ground, with a chojin in the head. We gather the soles of the feet, place our hands in the lower belly, inhale and exhale dropping the knees out. Once in this position, We take the breath to the lower abdomen zone And we stay making several breaths.

Finally, another posture that relieves pain also starts from being on all fours, with the feet resting on the ground and separated at the height of the hips and arms extended along the body. We will have to Raise the buttocks, lumbar and dorsal And, after this, we take our hands, crossing our fingers and stretch towards the heels.

