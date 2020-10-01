Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi has launched the Mi 10T series. The company has launched three phones under this series, which include Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Lite. Xiaomi launched the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in February this year, they are considered to be an updated version of the same phones. These phones have not been launched in India at the moment. Let’s know the price and specifications of smartphones.

Specifications of Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro

Both of Xiaomi’s smartphones have a 6.67-inch Full HD + display, which has a pixel of 1080×2440 and a refresh rate of 144Hz. These smartphones get Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 20-megapixel selfie camera, 5000mAh battery and 33W fast charging. Both phones are equipped with triple rear camera setup. The rear of the Mi 10T has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens. At the same time, the rear of the Mi 10T Pro has a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens.

Mi 10T Lite specifications

The Mi 10T Lite also has a 6.67-inch display, although its refresh rate is 120Hz. This phone has a battery of 4,820mAh, which supports 33W fast charging. This phone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. Talking about the camera, it has a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

cost

The Mi 10T is available in two variants. Its 6GB + 128GB variants are priced at 499 euros i.e. around Rs 43,000 and 8GB + 128GB variants cost 549 euros i.e. around Rs 47,200. is. At the same time, the price of 8GB + 128GB variants of Mi 10T Pro is 599 euros i.e. about 51,700 rupees, 8GB + 256GB variants cost 649 euros i.e. about 56,000 rupees. Apart from this, the price of 6GB + 64GB variants of Mi 10T has been fixed at 279 euros i.e. about 24,000 rupees and 6GB + 128GB variants priced at 329 euros i.e. about 28,300 rupees.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will compete

The Mi 10T will compete with the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. This phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor for performance. Android 10 based One UI 2.0 is available in this phone. This smartphone comes with 6.7 inch Full HD +, Super Amoled Plus Infinity-O display. For photography, there is a triple camera setup in its rear, the main camera is 48 megapixels, the second camera is 12 megapixels with ultra wide angle, while the third camera is with a 5 megapixel macro lens. For selfie, it has a 32 megapixel camera. The phone costs Rs 42,999.

