BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) expects the Corona vaccination campaign to reach the first goal and that all nursing home residents will be offered a vaccination by mid-February. He said that on Friday in Berlin. A total of three percent of people in Germany are now vaccinated – around six weeks after the start of the vaccination – 1.5 percent of them with the necessary second vaccination, said Spahn. 5.7 million vaccine doses were therefore delivered. By the end of next week it should be 8 million./bw/vl/sam/DP/men