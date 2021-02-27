Three people died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning in the Samara region, reports website RF IC for the region.

The incident happened on Saturday in a house in the village of Sergievsk. According to the ministry, the victims of the state of emergency were a man born in 1961 and two women born in 1963.

The preliminary cause of death is carbon monoxide poisoning due to violation of the rules for the use of gas heating devices.

Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Samara region conducts a pre-investigation check

Earlier it was reported that six people in Saratov were poisoned by carbon monoxide, they were hospitalized.