In the US state of Wisconsin, a shooting occurred at a casino, which resulted in three deaths, including the alleged shooter. This was announced on Sunday, May 2 FoxNews…

The incident happened at the Oneida Casino, located in the suburb of Green Bay. According to the police, law enforcement officers shot and killed the suspect in the attack.

According to the representative of the Brownie County Sheriff’s Office Kevin Pawlak, the attacker acted purposefully, planning to kill a specific person who was not in the institution. Then he aimed at the acquaintances of the victim, two of whom he killed, another wounded, the police officer added.

Earlier in the day, it was reported about the arrest of a suspect in the shooting at the Oneida casino in the US state of Wisconsin. For security reasons, the gambling establishment urged citizens not to come close to the scene. It was noted that several police officers are working to secure the building.

At the end of April, US President Joe Biden, in his speech to members of both houses of the US Congress, said that the use of violent firearms had become a real epidemic for the country.