An armed man killed two people in a casino in Green Bay, Wisconsin, United States, this Saturday night and seriously wounded a third before the police shot and killed him to control the situation.

Brown County Lt. Kevin Pawlak said investigators believe “the attacker went looking for a specific person he was angry with, but the person was not” at the Oneida Casino where the event occurred. The gunman “decided to shoot some of the victim’s co-workers or friends, apparently,” Pawlak said.

The attack occurred around 7:30 pm at the Oneida Casino, operated by the Oneida Nation on the western side of Green Bay.

Melinda J. Danforth, director of intergovernmental affairs for Oneida Nation, said that between seven and eight people were injured, but she was not sure of the exact number.

The casino is connected to a large hotel and conference center, the Radisson, also owned by the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin.

Violence does not give up. Concern is growing in the United States about mass shootings. AP Photo

The governor Tony evers issued a statement Saturday night saying it was “devastated”Upon learning of the shooting and expressed support for the community, but did not elaborate.

“While we wait for more information, we hope and pray that the injured recover and we are grateful for the first responders who responded quickly to the situation,” the governor transmitted.

According to what was reported by the casino representatives, the police cleared the hotel rooms, just for safety, after the shooting broke out.

The United States has averaged more than one mass shooting a day this year, which is on an upward trend since investigators began closely tracking the issue, following the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012.

The country has seen at least 172 shootingIt’s massive in 2021, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive, a Washington-based nonprofit.

GRB