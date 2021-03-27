Three people were killed and two more injured in an accident with three cars on the Lipetsk – Chaplygin highway in the Lipetsk region. On Sunday, March 28, reports REN TV with reference to the press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the department, the accident occurred on the 4th kilometer of the highway.

According to the preliminary version, the cause of the accident was a head-on collision of two KIA Rio cars, where the driver of one of the cars allowed to enter the oncoming lane.

As the press service clarifies, as a result of the impact, one of the cars was thrown away and he collided with a traffic police car moving along the highway. The service car received mechanical damage, the people in it were not injured.

At the moment, the movement on the highway is not difficult.

Earlier, on March 22, it was reported that three people died as a result of a collision between a minibus of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) and a car in the Vologda region.