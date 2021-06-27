Three people were killed, seven were injured in a collision between two Hyundai and Nissan cars in the Samara region, reported on Sunday, June 27, press service GU MIA for the region.

The accident occurred last night on the second kilometer of the Gerasimovka-Dalniy highway, near the Gerasimovka settlement. The message was received by the department at 00:05 (23:05 Saturday Moscow time). At the time of the collision, there were 10 people in the cars, including two children.

As a result of the road accident, three people died, including two children. Seven more people, including one boy, were hospitalized, reports REN TV…

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

Earlier on Sunday, it became known about three people killed in an accident on the Krasnoyarsk-Yeniseisk highway. The Lexus driver, moving from the Yeniseisk side, lost control and drove into the post. Three men were killed – a 33-year-old driver and two passengers 23 and 19 years old.