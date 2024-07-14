Gladkov: Three people were injured in the shelling of Novaya Tavolzhanka

Three people were injured during artillery shelling of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Shebekinsky urban district by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported Telegram-channel.

“As a result of a direct hit by a shell on a private residential building, two men and a woman were injured: one man received a chest wound, the second received a shrapnel wound to the soft tissues of the abdomen, and the woman received a shrapnel wound in the shoulder blade area,” the head of the region specified.

He added that the victims are receiving the necessary assistance and have been taken to the regional clinical hospital.

According to preliminary information, one private house was completely destroyed, two more were damaged, and two passenger cars were damaged.

Also on July 14, near Shebekino in the Belgorod Region, a kamikaze drone attacked a truck, injuring the driver. In the village of Murom, a drone detonated in the roof of a private house – the resulting fire was extinguished.