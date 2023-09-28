Ministry of Emergency Situations: three people were injured in a fire in an apartment in a building in Korolev

Three people were injured in a fire in an apartment in a residential building in Korolev near Moscow. This was reported TASS in the press service of the regional Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia.

The department clarified that everything happened on Cosmonauts Avenue. One of the victims was taken to the hospital. In total, 20 people were evacuated from the house, including five children. Seven people were rescued.

A representative of the Ministry of Emergency Situations explained that the fire area is 60 square meters. The fire has now been localized and extinguishing continues, he said.

At the end of August, an employee of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations was injured while extinguishing a fire in a residential building in Krasnogorsk near Moscow. Then 30 people were evacuated from the house engulfed in fire, including five children.