In the Khabarovsk Territory, three people were injured in an accident involving a passenger bus. This was announced on Friday, February 19 REN TV…

The accident occurred on the road from Khabarovsk to the Troitskoe village on the 86th km of the A-376 federal highway near the village of Elabuga, writes RT… The Mercedes bus drove into a ditch.

In total, the driver and 16 passengers were in the bus at the time of the accident, three were injured. The driver required unlocking, the website specifies kp.ru… Two people with various injuries of mild and moderate severity were taken by ambulance teams to the local hospital in the village of Mayak. Another man in serious condition was taken to KKB No. 2 in the city of Khabarovsk

The circumstances of the incident are being established. The State Traffic Inspectorate of the Khabarovsk Territory reported TASSthat the accident, according to preliminary data, occurred due to the fact that a trailer came off a passing car, it crashed into a bus, which caused it to slide into a ditch.

