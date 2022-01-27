A shootout took place on Vasilevsky Square in Kaliningrad, as a result of which three people were injured. This was reported on Thursday, January 27, by local media.

According to an eyewitness, a black SUV cut off Toyota, after which there was a conflict and the sounds of shots were heard.

“I heard the shots, the men shouted at each other unintelligibly, threatened. There was a fight between them, I was far away, I didn’t see it clearly. When I drove closer, I saw two guys – one had blood on his face, the other had a leg shot, ”the edition quotes an eyewitness. “Klops”.

Three victims were reportedly hospitalized. According to preliminary data, two are in the hospital on Klinichnaya, one on Nevsky.

The reasons for the incident are being clarified.

