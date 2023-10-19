Three people, two of whom are in serious condition, were hospitalized after a fire in a private clinic in Moscow on Avtozavodskaya Street. This was reported on Thursday, October 19 Mashpublishing a video from the scene of the emergency.

The publication reports that the source of the fire is in the basement, where there are batteries that serve as a backup power source for the surgical department. Due to the spread of smoke from the basement throughout the building, the number of victims may increase, Mash notes.

Firefighters and ambulance crews arrived at the scene.

