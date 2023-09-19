In the Leningrad region, three people were injured during a parachute jump due to the wind

According to the publication, two girls and an instructor were injured. The Russians found a skydiving specialist on social networks and decided to contact him. As a result, a 23-year-old girl broke three vertebrae, and her friend, a 39-year-old girl, injured her leg and lower back. The instructor, in turn, received leg injuries.

It is known that the parachute jump complied with safety requirements, but after the parachute opened, the instructor realized that it would not be possible to fly to the airfield. Because of this, we had to land in a forest belt – the man did this for the first time.

