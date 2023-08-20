Three people were attacked with a machete by an unknown person in Hollywood

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The attacker would have fled the scene and is being sought by the Los Angeles authorities.
Moments of panic were experienced this Saturday afternoon in the Hollywood sector in Los Angeles, California, after a man with a machete in hand decided to attack people on the street.
The events would have happened near Romaine ST. and Mc.Cadden Plazaaccording to the first reports from the Los Angeles authorities.
According to local media, three people would have been victims of this individual who walked around the place with a machete and then fled without a trace.
For now, Police are searching for the suspect and reported that there one seriously injured who had to be taken by ambulance to a hospital.
‘Fox news’ learned that a 25-year-old man, who was attacked around 1:00 pm at the intersection of Romaine Street and Highland Avenue, was taken to the emergency room for chest lacerations, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The other victims would be a lady who received a cut on the head and another that was wounded in the stomach.
BREAKING: A mass-stabbing with a machete has taken place in Southern California near Romaine St. & McCadden Plaza, according to LA police scanners.
– At least 3 people have been injured in Hollywood after a suspect appears to have attacked them with a machete.
– One woman was… pic.twitter.com/KUJJAlpdD7
—Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 19, 2023
