Three people became unwell on Wednesday evening in the Pathé cinema in Schiedam, after inhaling an unknown substance in the elevator of the cinema. It concerns white powder that is examined by experts from the police on the spot. The victims had minor complaints of the eyes and throat.



Editorial Rotterdam



04-05-22, 22:29

The investigation is complicated because cinema employees have partly washed the powder away with water. The outcome of that will have to wait a while. Visitors and staff can now go outside again.

The police received a report around 9.30 pm that people had become unwell in the cinema on Noorderweg in Schiedam. The GGD treats the three in the cinema. Research into the composition of the powder is still ongoing. The Explosives Reconnaissance Team of the police is also on site.







