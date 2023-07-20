On Wednesday, the last day of a heat wave that especially affected the center, south and east of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, Summa 112, the Madrid Emergency Medical Service, treated three people after suffering episodes of severe heat stroke, two of them in the capital at their own homes and a third victim on the street in Alcalá de Henares, a spokesman for the Community of Madrid 112 Emergencies reported on Thursday. They were transferred in serious condition, with very high temperatures and intubated to different hospitals, although there is no fear for their lives. The entire Community of Madrid was Wednesday under yellow noticedue to high temperatures, in which it is recommended not to work in the sun or perform physical exercise in the open air in the central hours of the day.

On Wednesday, the toilets attended in Madrid, where the Retiro station marked a maximum of 37.5 ° after a night in which the thermometers did not drop below 25.3° ―which is called a torrid or equatorial night― a 54-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman, both at home. The first was assisted at his house, on Generosidad street in the Villaverde district, around seven in the evening, where he had just arrived from working all day in the kitchen of a restaurant. When the paramedics arrived, he “suffered from a low level of consciousness” and had a temperature of 40°. After stabilizing him, he was transferred to the Clinical Hospital, where he was admitted.

The second case occurred at 8:40 p.m. on Monte Aya street, in the Villa de Vallecas district. This woman suffered heat stroke when she was in her house. She felt unwell and called 112, which found her also with a “low level of consciousness” and a temperature also of 40°. Her troops took her to the Infanta Elena hospital, intubated and serious.

The third case was in Alcalá, where the maximum It was 38.3 ° after a night in which the minimum was 22.5 °, the troops assisted a 66-year-old man in the Plaza de la Juventud. He was conscious, but he presented “neurological symptoms compatible with heat stroke” and 39 °, almost 40 ° of fever. He was taken to the local Príncipe de Asturias hospital.

El Samur, for the moment, has not treated any serious cases so far this summer, according to a spokesperson for Madrid Emergencies, who adds that last summer there were 26 cases, of which three ended in death, including José Antonio González, the street sweeper who died on July 14 while cleaning a street in Vallecas at five in the afternoon.

The clearest symptoms of heat stroke, “a serious or very serious vital emergency from which one can die” according to the 112 spokesperson, are having a very high temperature and losing consciousness. In addition, the skin is hot, red and dry, and a severe headache is felt. Altered mental status such as delusions, fatigue, hyperventilation, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea may also occur.

In a video broadcast by 112To cope with the high temperatures, the head of the Summa Patricia Blanco recommends hydrating throughout the day, avoiding leaving the house during the hottest hours and keeping the house as cool as possible at times of high temperatures.

