02/26/2025



Updated at 8:12 p.m.





On November 11, two robbers entered a bank branch open to the public in the town of Algete at gunpoint and wielding a large knife. They managed to get a loot of 84,035 euros after handling and retaining three clients already an employee in the dependency bath. Now, Civil Guard agents, within the framework of the operation ‘Vella Masía’, have managed to stop them.

They not only assaulted a branch in the capital. Also in the town of Cala, in Huelva. The modus operandi was similar. The robbers were not alone. With them, a third person in charge of driving the vehicle in which they fled. This has also been arrested.

The investigation began on October 23 of last year, when two of the alleged authors entered with a knife in hand in a bank branch of Cala closed to the public, but with personnel still working. On this occasion, the robbers agreed to the branch by deception and handcuffed in an office inside the employee that was inside, not getting the bank’s loot because the box was already closed by appropriate security measures.

After the realization of several efforts, it was possible to find out both the identity of the two assailants committed by the two robberies and the person in charge of both the driving of the vehicle for the flight, and of warning of the rest of the members of the police presence.









Finally, with the authorization of the competent authority, three records were made in the town of Santa Coloma de Gramenet, in Barcelona, ​​being able to intervene 4,595 euros in cash, as well as part of the clothes and accessories used by the assailants during the robberies.

The three alleged authors are charged with theft crimes with violence, illegal detention and injuries. The competent Court of Instruction decreed the entry into prison for the three detainees.