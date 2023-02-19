Rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan rescued three people in Turkey 13 days after the earthquake

Rescuers from Kyrgyzstan rescued three people in Turkey 13 days after the earthquake. This was reported to the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic, reports RIA News.

As it became known, rescuers pulled five people out of the ruins during search and rescue operations in the Khatai region. According to preliminary information, they were members of the same family. Three people were alive, two more children were killed.