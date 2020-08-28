The storm that hit the Australian coast killed three people, including a four-year-old child, writes TASS with reference to local media.

The stormy wind and downpour led to the fall of city power lines and trees in Victoria, the capital of which is Melbourne.

Falling trees killed a four-year-old child, a 36-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man. Residents of almost 90 cities were left without electricity.

The emergency services of the Australian state have asked for help more than 1.1 thousand times. Fallen trees and poles, as well as breaks in power lines, were the main reasons for calls.