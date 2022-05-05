JERUSALEM (Reuters) – At least three people were killed in an attack in the central Israeli city of Elad on Thursday, health officials said.

Police said the incident, which took place as Israelis celebrated independence day, appears to be a terrorist attack, and they set up roadblocks to try to capture the attackers, who apparently fled the scene.

In a televised address, the mayor of Elad urged residents to stay home while security forces are at work.

Magen David Adom ambulance service said three people were killed and two others were seriously injured.

There has been a wave of attacks on the streets of Israel in recent weeks. Prior to Elad, Palestinians and members of Israel’s Arab minority killed 15 people, including three police officers and a security guard, in attacks in Israel and the occupied West Bank aimed primarily at civilians.

Israel responded by carrying out operations and arrests in Palestinian towns and cities, sparking conflict and bringing the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of the year to at least 40. Victims include members of armed militant groups, lone attackers and people who they were just on the spot.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

