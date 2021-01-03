Three people were killed in a plane crash on a residential building in the USA, Michigan. It is reported by CNN with reference to the Oakland County Sheriff.

The pilot and two passengers on the ship died, authorities said. A family of five, on whose house a small passenger plane fell, managed to run out of the building. However, their home was badly damaged in a plane crash and subsequent fire.

It is noted that the Americans miraculously survived, because minutes before the disaster they were arguing about choosing a movie in the living room, and if family members had stayed there, victims would not have been avoided.

Earlier in South Sudan, a cargo plane crashed, killing at least 17 people. Eyewitnesses to the incident in the capital of the country located in central Africa, Juba, counted at least 17 victims, including two crew members.