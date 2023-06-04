Saturday, June 3, 2023, 10:35 p.m.



Three people were injured this Saturday afternoon when their vehicle overturned on the road up to La Santa, in the municipality of Totana. According to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, the three occupants of the vehicle were trapped and could not get out.

Firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium, Civil Guard, Local Police and two ambulances from the 061 Emergency and Health Emergencies Management went to the scene. The injured were treated and did not require transfer to a hospital.