Sunday, December 10, 2023, 11:13 p.m.



Three people were injured to varying degrees this Sunday night in the fire on the ground floor of a home on Ave Lira Street in Pozo Estrecho, Cartagena.

The 112 Emergency Coordination Center received a call alerting about the fire at 7:42 p.m. The caller explained that three people were trying to put out the fire that had started in a sofa and that as a result they had injuries of varying degrees due to smoke inhalation and burns.

Local Police from Pozo Estrecho, three ambulances from the Urgency and Emergency Management of the Region of Murcia with medical personnel and firefighters from the Extinction and Rescue Service of the Cartagena City Council went to the scene.

Shortly before 8:00 p.m., the Local Police reported that the fire was controlled and put out.

Health services also reported that they had stabilized and transferred three injured people: A man treated on site for smoke inhalation; a man transported by a non-medical Civil Protection ambulance to the Santa Lucía hospital with first-degree burns on his leg; and a man transported by an ambulance to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital with first-degree burns on both feet, hand and elbow fracture.