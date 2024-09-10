Yet another tragedy occurred in a farmhouse in Perugia where three people lost their lives. An elderly couple and their daughter died, for which the hypothesis of murder-suicide has emerged. What happened?

Photo of the farmhouse

Here’s what we discovered.

Massacre in a farmhouse in Perugia: three people lost their lives

A bad one accident what happened to Perugiaat a farmhouse where one of the most well-known families in the area lived. The police have made a macabre discoveryfinding three people dead.

Archive photo

THE three bodies They were found inside an old farmhouse located near Wild Fratticiola, a well-known location in the area. Investigators immediately began working to try to understand what happened and give an explanation to this sad and mysterious story.

According to the first hypotheses, the possibility of themurder-suicide within the family, but we do not yet have all the elements needed to ascertain the fact. This is why in the next few hours some investigations will be carried out investigations more in-depth information on the case.

What happened to this family?

It is not yet easy to determine what happened inside the old farmhouse and not even the reasons why all this happened. To die a husband and wifea very well-known elderly couple in the area. The third victim is instead the Daughter of the two, a middle-aged woman.

Accident scene

The rescuers on site could do nothing but note the death of the three people. It is thought that one of the three members of the family may have killed the other two and then decided to end his life, but it is not known which of the three may have made this decision.

It may also be, instead, that the three were attacked by a stranger and who did not have time to react to defend themselves. We can do nothing but wait for further Updates to find out more details about this story.