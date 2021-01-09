The worst snowstorm in half a century in Spain has already claimed the lives of three people. This was announced on Saturday, January 9, during a press conference by the Minister of the Interior of the Kingdom, Fernando Grande Marlasca.

According to him, two people died in Andalusia, the third in the Autonomous Community of Madrid. As he added, 19 communities have raised the level of weather hazard due to adverse weather conditions caused by Hurricane Philomena with rain and snow and winds at speeds of over 90 km / h in the Canary Islands.

According to the publication Pais, Mayor of Toleo Milagros Tolon appealed to the population to be careful and warned about the danger of broken branches and accumulation of snow on balconies.

A snow storm is currently interfering with high-speed trains in Valencia. Power supply has been cut off in several regions of Spain.

Due to the disaster, the Madrid-Barajas International Airport has stopped working since Friday, buses do not run in the city. Due to bad weather, Real Madrid football club was unable to fly to the match against Osasuna in the Spanish Championship.

The weather conditions have led to difficulties in traffic on the roads.