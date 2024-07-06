Guadalupe and Calvo.– Three men were shot dead at a police station in a community in Guadalupe y Calvo, including an adult. They had been arrested when several armed men arrived at the scene to shoot them. They have already been identified, one of them had been reported missing in Chínipas.

The events took place in the town of Llano Grande, belonging to the municipality of Guadalupe y Calvo. The deceased were present at the scene and had allegedly been arrested hours before, although the authorities have not provided any official information on the matter.

Armed men arrived at the police station and took the victims out, then shot them repeatedly until they ended their lives, leaving their bodies outside the municipal building.

The victims were identified as Emiliano Garcia, 16, as well as Jesus Garcia Quinones and Florencio Navarrete Solis, both 31 years old.

It was revealed that the latter had been reported deprived of liberty in the community of Milpillas, which is located in the municipality of Chínipas.

The Attorney General’s Office has not issued official information on the matter.