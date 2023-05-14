In Turkey, three people died at polling stations due to cardiac arrest. This was announced on May 14 by the TRT Haber TV channel.

An employee of the electoral committee in the Turkish province of Rize suffered a heart attack.

“Sheref Kurt, who was a polling station official in the parliamentary elections, had a heart attack while on duty. <...> the medical teams that arrived at the scene provided Kurt with first aid. He was taken to the state hospital of Kachkara,” the statement says. material.

However, the man could not be saved. Kurt was 64 years old.

In addition, as noted by the publication, in the Derejik district of the Akchaabat district of Trabzon, 75-year-old Aysel Ulusoy, together with her relatives, went to the ballot box No. 1093. Entering the voting booth, the pensioner felt unwell and lost consciousness. Doctors pronounced him dead from a heart attack. The investigation into the incident continues.

The third case occurred in the Giresun province near Trabzon. There, an 85-year-old voter fainted near the ballot box. Despite the help of doctors, they could not save him.

Along with the parliamentary elections in Turkey on the same day, May 14, presidential elections are held.

The candidates for the presidential elections are the incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and Sinan Ogan. On May 11, three days before the election, the fourth candidate, Muharrem Ince, announced his withdrawal from his candidacy.

Izvestia correspondent Viktor Sineok showed a ticket that comes home to every voter. The name, precinct number and queue number are marked there, while a number of voters came to the precincts in advance in the hope of getting to the vote before their turn and doing business.

Turkish citizens in the elections of the 28th convocation cast their votes for the president, who will lead the republic for the next five years, and 600 deputies of the Great National Assembly (parliament).

In total, over 191,000 urns have been installed throughout Turkey. More than 60 million voters have the right to vote. Voting will end at 17:00.

This is the first round of presidential elections. If none of the candidates receives the required number of votes, the second stage will be held on May 28.