Camargo.- Beginning Saturday morning and continuing into the early hours of today, three fatal accidents were reported on the Camargo to Jiménez toll road, at kilometer 55 and at the entrance to the Cuatro Milpas community.

First accident: A trailer belonging to the company Dynamo Fletes y Servicios SA de CV collided with a Caterpillar overhauling machine, causing the overhaul to overturn. The operator was trapped under the cabin and died instantly. URGE paramedics went to the scene, but were unable to save the man.

Second accident: A Chevrolet F2500 pickup truck, driven at excessive speed, collided with a flatbed truck. The impact left the pickup truck severely damaged and the driver, identified as Orlando Domínguez Bañuelas, director of the Rural Development Department, died on the spot.

Additional accident: During the early hours of today, a Lincoln Navigator truck overturned on the road to the Ex Hacienda Río de Parral, leaving one dead and two injured. It is presumed that the consumption of alcoholic beverages may have been a factor in this accident.

The relevant authorities took charge of the accident scenes.