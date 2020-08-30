In New York on Friday and Saturday, several crimes with the use of firearms were recorded, as a result of which three men died, another person was hospitalized, reports RIA News, referring to the American media.

As specified, the incidents took place in Brooklyn and the Bronx. On Friday, 26-year-old and 27-year-old men died from gunshot wounds.

On Saturday morning, a 34-year-old New Yorker died from a back injury, a 54-year-old man was wounded in the shin and is in hospital.

