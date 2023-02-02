In the Sosnovsky district of the Chelyabinsk region, three people died after consuming alcohol-containing products, a criminal case was initiated into the fact. This is reported on site Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the region on Thursday, February 2.

“In the Chelyabinsk region, a criminal case has been initiated against a local resident suspected of committing a crime under Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (sale of goods that do not meet safety requirements, negligently resulting in the death of two or more persons),” the statement says.

According to the investigation, in the Sosnovsky district of the region, the suspect served handicraft alcohol-containing products to local residents.

It is reported that on February 1, three of the local residents who bought and consumed this product died in the hospital as a result of poisoning.

The suspect was arrested. Currently, all the circumstances of the incident are being established.

Earlier, on January 24, 12 people were hospitalized in Chuvashia after visiting a sushi bar. The patients included eight adults and four children. According to the results of laboratory studies, DNA of bacteria of the Salmonella genus was found in the clinical material of all patients.

Prior to this, on January 20, it was reported that Rospotrebnadzor was conducting an investigation into the mass poisoning of Yekaterinburg residents with shawarma in a diner. Signs of infection appeared in 15 people. It was noted that violations were revealed in the cafe.