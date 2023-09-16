Three civilians from the city of Svetlodarsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) were killed as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The mayor of the city, Maxim Kozlovsky, announced this on September 16.

“At the moment, the death of three civilians of Svetlodarsk has been confirmed,” the mayor told reporters.

According to him, the city was struck by long-range Western-style missiles. The specific type of ammunition is being specified.

Earlier on September 16, the mayor of Donetsk, Alexei Kulemzin, reported that in the city, after an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Kirov region, a man born in 1955 was killed and a woman born in 1972 was injured. Militants fired at a private house on Feta Street.

Later, an Izvestia correspondent showed the consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike. It turned out that the deceased man and the injured woman were members of the same family.

Ukrainian militants daily shell the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which Russia announced on February 24, 2022.

