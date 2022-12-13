In Dagestan, three people were victims of an accident involving a wedding cortege. This was announced on Monday, December 12, by the press service of the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The accident occurred earlier that day on the 19th km of the Manas-Sergokala-Pervomaiskoye highway in the Karabudakhkent region, writes REGNUM. The VAZ-21144 car, driven by a 19-year-old local resident, was moving as part of a wedding cortege from the village of Gurbuki to the village of Manas. When overtaking, the car drove into the oncoming lane, where it collided with a Mercedes-Benz GLS, driven by a 39-year-old resident of the Levashinsky district.

As a result, the driver of a domestic car and two of his passengers, aged 19 and 20, died at the scene of the accident from injuries received. NSN.

Presumably, lagging behind in the wedding procession, the driver sought to make up for the lost distance, notes “Reedus”. That is why he accelerated to great speed and drove into the oncoming lane.

Also on December 12, a bus with passengers overturned in the Perm Territory. According to preliminary data, two people were injured.