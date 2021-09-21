In the Rostov region, three people died in an accident involving a Volvo truck and a Mercedes minibus. This was announced on September 21 by the administration of the city of Novoshakhtinsk on the Instagram page.

The accident occurred on the evening of September 20 between the villages of Sambek and Krasny. After the impact, the minibus was thrown to the side of the road.

“At the time of the accident, there were 17 passengers and 2 drivers in a minibus traveling from the city of Gorlovka to Belgorod,” the local authorities said.

Two passengers of the Mercedes minibus died at the scene of the accident, the third died in the hospital. Four victims were hospitalized.

The propaganda department of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the Rostov region clarified that, according to preliminary data, the driver of the Volvo truck was drunk. Earlier on Tuesday, two fatalities were reported in the accident.

On September 20, in the Nizhny Novgorod region, two criminal cases were opened against a 28-year-old driver of a foreign car, who got behind the wheel drunk and flew into a ditch, resulting in the death of a 19-year-old passenger.