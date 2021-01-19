Three people were killed, six were injured in a car accident with a passenger minibus and a truck in the Moscow region. Reported by Interfax with reference to an informed source.

At the moment, traffic on the Gorkovskoye Highway towards Moscow is blocked. A detour through Elektrogorsk was organized.

“On the 72nd kilometer of the M-7 highway in Pavlovsky Posad, a minibus with passengers crashed into a parked truck at full speed. Three people died, six more were injured. All the passengers of the minibus, ”the source said.

According to preliminary data, the culprit of the accident is a minibus driver who could fall asleep while driving.

On January 16, passengers of a Lada Priora car, who went on vacation to Bashkiria, were killed in an accident with a DAF truck. The collision took place on the 1337th kilometer of the Samara – Ufa – Chelyabinsk highway. The accident killed the passengers of a car: a 34-year-old woman with her sons 9 and 16 years old, as well as her 18-year-old niece. The driver of Lada was taken to hospital in serious condition.