In Tatarstan, three people were killed in a collision of two cars. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the republic.

The incident took place in the Verkhneuslonsky district, on the 4th kilometer of the Kazan – Ulyanovsk highway. The driver of the Chevrolet car, a 23-year-old girl, lost control, drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Dodge car.

As a result, three Chevrolet passengers died from their injuries. The girl’s driving experience is four years.

Earlier, at the Mamaysky Pass in Sochi, a truck demolished the fence and fell into a ditch. It all happened early Wednesday morning, December 29th. The truck driver lost control and crashed into a bump stop. The truck was in a ditch. The 35-year-old driver later died in hospital.