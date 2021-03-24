Three people became victims of an accident involving an ambulance in Samara, two more were injured. On Wednesday, March 24, reports TASS with reference to the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the department, the accident occurred at about 21:20 Moscow time in the area of ​​house number 3 on Frunze Street in the Samara district of the city.

It is noted that the driver, driving a car-sharing car, crashed into a standing ambulance and then flew into a road fence.

According to preliminary information, the driver and two passengers of the car were killed, the other two passengers were taken to the hospital.

As reported in GU EMERCOM across the region, fire and rescue divisions carried out work to unlocate the injured.

Earlier, on March 22, it was reported that investigators in the Samara region opened a criminal case into an accident with a truck and a car, which killed three people.